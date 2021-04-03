Gov. Kemp: MLB ‘caved to fear’ over voting bill

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month.

At a Saturday afternoon news conference, Kemp said the League’s decision was an example of “cancel culture” in the face of Democrats’ criticism of Georgia’s new law.

“Yesterday, Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists. They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law and they ignored the consequences of their decision on our local community. In the middle of a pandemic, Major League Baseball put the wishes of (Democrat) Stacey Abrams and (U.S. President) Joe Biden ahead of the economic well-being of hardworking Georgians who were counting on the All-Star Game for a paycheck,” Kemp said. “Georgians and all Americans should know what this decision means. It means cancel culture and partisan activists are coming for your business. They’re coming for your game or event in your hometown, and they’re coming to cancel everything from sports to how you make a living. And they will stop at nothing to silence all of us.”

Liberal activists have stepped up calls for corporate America to denounce Republican efforts to tighten state voting laws, and businesses accustomed to cozy political relationships now find themselves in the middle of a growing partisan fight over voting rights.

READ: Full 98-page Election Integrity Act of 2021

Kemp defended the law against its critics Saturday, saying those who denounce the bill misunderstand its purpose, and he flat accused the MLB of hypocrisy.

“They don’t care about jobs, they don’t care about our communities, and they certainly don’t care about access to the ballot box. Because if they did, Major League Baseball would have announced that they were moving their headquarters from New York yesterday, in New York,” Kemp said. “It’s easier to vote in Georgia than it is in New York. Even more ridiculous is that MLB didn’t cite a single reason that they disagreed with the bill in their statement. Everyone standing here today and those at home know why, because the facts and the truth don’t support their narrative. It’s because the Election Integrity Act expands access to the polls and ensures the integrity of the ballot box.”

Civil rights groups have sued to block the new Georgia law, which was passed after Democrats flipped the once-reliably Republican state in an election that Donald Trump falsely claimed was rife with fraud.

Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Co., two of Georgia’s best-known brands, this past week called the new law “unacceptable,” although they had a hand in writing it. That only angered Republicans, including Kemp and several U.S. senators, who accused the companies of cowering from unwarranted attacks from the left.

Kemp said state leaders worked in good faith with leaders in the business community on the legislation, including some of the same companies that have now “flip-flopped on this issue.”

“We shouldn’t apologize for making it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he added.

Some activists have called for consumer boycotts of Delta, Coca-Cola and others.

They dismiss business leaders’ assertions that they helped water down the bill to ease earlier, more restrictive proposals.

They argue that those leaders should have tried to block the plan altogether.