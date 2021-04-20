Friends, family remember Glynn County teen shot, killed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Javier Cordova’s mother says skateboarding was one of her son’s passions in life and that the skate park was his favorite place to be.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Glynn County, investigators said. Two people have been arrested and charged with felony murder.

In memory of her son -- Mary, his mother, on Monday organized an event at the skate park.

“It’s the least we can do right now until we’re able to have a memorial service for him,” she said.

The teen was found unresponsive on the side of Cypress Mill Road around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said he later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

“You would have never expected this to happen,” his mother said. “I’ve cried so much.”

Cory Moore is Cordova’s friend of six years. He called the skate park their “spot” and is mourning the loss of the person he used to share every day with.

“He was very accepting to pretty much everybody,” Moore said.

The close friend said Cordova would have been happy seeing all of his friends and family together.

“He loved all of them,” Moore said.

During the vigil, a pastor prayed with the family and balloons in Cordova’s favorite colors were let go.

“We love you, Javi,” his mother said. “And I wish we could’ve told you how much we loved you when you left us.”

Michael Howard, 42, and Bria-Marie Nicole Register, 28, both of Brunswick, were arrested.

According to investigators, Cordova was killed during an argument at an apartment complex.

Anyone with additional information can submit tips online to GBI at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by calling 800-597-8477.

You can also contact Glynn County Police Department Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.