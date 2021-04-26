Brunswick High student stabbed during altercation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A student was flown by air ambulance to Jacksonville after being stabbed during an altercation with another student Monday in the courtyard of Brunswick High School, according to Glynn County schools.

Authorities said the student was responsive when transported. No other students or staff members were harmed.

The student accused in the stabbing was taken into custody. Authorities said the student was taken to a youth detention center in Waycross.

School Police Chief Rodney Ellis said the student who stabbed the other student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

“It’s just unbelievable that it happened,” said Carol Zeigler, whose grandson attends Brunswick High.

As reported by the Brunswick News, the altercation occurred during lunchtime. The police chief told the newspaper that the victim was a 17-year-old boy and that the teen arrested was 15 years old. Ellis also told the newspaper that the weapon was a small pocket knife.

Ad

In September, a Brunswick High School student was stabbed while attempting to board a school bus.