Georgia’s Kemp lifts many COVID-19 rules on businesses

Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine-in service in Madison, Ga.

ATLANTA – Georgia’s governor is removing many remaining requirements for social distancing and masked employees from businesses, saying that the state’s efforts to control COVID-19 have been successful even as its vaccination rate lags and federal officials continue to warn that the infection rates remain relatively high.

While Gov. Brian Kemp was touring the Mexican border in Texas on Friday, the Republican’s office released a new executive order that takes effect Saturday and runs through May 30.

“Businesses across the Peach State have followed COVID-19 restrictions for over a year to keep their employees and customers safe, and will now be able to make informed decisions about how their business operations move forward,” said Mallory Blount, a spokesperson for Kemp. “Georgians know best how to protect themselves and their families, and they deserve to be able to return to normal.”

But public health experts fear another surge, possibly driven by more infectious variants of the virus.

“Too soon,” Emory University infectious disease expert Carlos del Rio wrote on Twitter, pointing to federal statistics. “We still have ‘substantial transmission’ and our percent of population fully vaccinated is low.”

More than 6 million doses of vaccines have been given in Georgia, but the state ranks 44th in doses administered per capita to people 18 and older.

Georgia still ranks among the 10 worst states per capita for newly reported deaths and among the 10 worst states per capita for hospitalized COVID-19 patients There was a big increase in school-based clusters in mid-April, right after Easter, when many students got their spring break. One Augusta elementary school sent all its in-person students home for a week on Friday citing high COVID-19 infections.

Kemp says social distancing is now only “strongly encouraged,” not required.

