Locations set for 5 Georgia redistricting hearings

ATLANTA – Georgia state lawmakers have set locations for five upcoming hearings to collect public input on how they should redraw election districts for the state’s 14 members of Congress, state senators and state representatives and public service commissioners.

The General Assembly must redraw the districts every 10 years to balance out population changes. A redistricting legislative session is planned this fall in advance of the 2022 elections.

All hearings will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Upcoming days and locations include

Monday in room 341 of the state capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta.

Tuesday at South Forsyth High School, 585 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming.

Wednesday in Gignilliat Hall at Dalton State College, 650 College Drive, Dalton.

July 6 in Building F of Athens Technical College, 800 U.S. 29 North, Athens.

July 7 at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans to Locks Road, Martinez.

Additional hearings are planned in the last week of July in the Brunswick, Albany, Columbus and Macon areas. A hearing for online testimony is planned for July 30.

People can sign up to testify beginning at 4:30 p.m. Testimony should be from 2 to 5 minutes long. Georgia residents may also submit written testimony online. Hearings will be livestreamed and archived at www.legis.ga.gov.