GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – Details are scant as investigators in Glynn County look into the death of a man whose body was found on the Federica River.

The man had been on a sailboat and was found in the water, and the man appeared to have gotten caught in some line, according to the Glynn County coroner.

The man was not identifiable, the coroner said. An autopsy will be performed.