3 killed at trailer park in southeastern Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. – A shooting at a mobile home park in southeastern Georgia left two women and a man dead, authorities said.

Bulloch County sheriff’s officers found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a porch outside a home while answering a call about a shooting Sunday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday. Suffering from a gunshot wound, she died on the way to a hospital.

Officers went inside the residence to discover Kristina Soles and Travis Sneed, both 37, also dead from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Authorities didn’t release details of what might have occurred or announce any arrests, but they asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

The trailer park is located just outside Statesboro.