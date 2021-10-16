Rally, ride call for justice for Ahmaud Arbery ahead of trial starting Monday

Demonstrators rallied Saturday at the courthouse, wearing shirts that said “Justice for Ahmaud” and carrying signs saying, “We are Peaceful Protestors.”

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Days before the national spotlight shines brightly on Brunswick, dozens gathered Saturday at the Glynn County Courthouse to call for justice and understanding ahead of the trial in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of the three men charged with chasing and killing Arbery in February 2020.

RELATED: Timeline of Ahmaud Arbery case | Glynn County announces road closures due to trial

According to Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams, it could take two weeks or longer to pick a jury of 12 men and women to hear the case that has drawn national attention.

Ad

Before that process begins, demonstrators rallied Saturday at the courthouse, wearing shirts that said “Justice for Ahmaud” and carrying signs saying, “We are Peaceful Protestors.”

One of the speakers at the rally said, “Until we get justice for all of our Black and brown brothers and sisters, that’s when you’re going to see justice.”

“We need some of this to bring justice and understanding to this part of the state,” Brunswick resident Edwin Wilson said of Saturday’s rally. “The deep south is pretty rough on people of color.”

Many also rode motorcycles and cars Saturday near the courthouse in a community ride to honor Arbery.

Many also rode motorcycles and cars Saturday near the courthouse in a community ride to honor Ahmaud Arbery. (WJXT)

The mayor of Brunswick said all of those out Saturday were exercising their freedom to protest peacefully.

“They’re doing it peacefully and making the world understand that something horrific happened here,” Mayor Cornell Harvey said. “The community is seeking to bring change.”

Ad

Glynn County has also announced road closures due to the trial.

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, and continuing through the trial’s conclusion, Reynolds Street from G Street to I Street will be closed.