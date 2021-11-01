Brunswick, other Georgia cities hold elections Tuesday

The first Tuesday of November is traditionally Election Day, and in odd number years, many cities and some counties fill their elective offices.

Tuesday in Georgia, voters in Ware County and the cities of Waycross and Brunswick can vote in local races.

Brunswick voters will pick from eight candidates running for mayor and four candidates running for city commissioner/North Ward. (See candidates running)

Waycross will pick from four candidates running for City Commission, District 2, three candidates running in District 3 and there will be a special election in Ware County, with three people running for City Commissioner District 3. (See sample ballot and voting locations)

To check on your voter registration status and directions on where to vote, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in all precincts open Tuesday. There’ll be a runoff on Nov. 30 in any race where no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote Tuesday.