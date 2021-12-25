Glynn County Police issue Silver Alert for woman missing since Christmas Eve

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Glynn County police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

They said Gayle Ann Plyman suffers from Alzheimer’s related dementia and does not normally leave her home more than once a week.

Plyman was last seen about 4 p.m. Friday in the area of The Landings at Golden Isles, near Spur 25 and GA99 in Glynn County.

She is believed to be traveling in a green 2017 Honda HRV (similar to the one pictured below) with Georgia License Plate RMC 3240.

A missing Glynn County woman is believed to be in a green 2017 Honda HRV similar to this one. (Provided by Glynn County Police Department)

If you see her or the vehicle, please call 911. If in Glynn County, please call 911 or 912-554-3645.