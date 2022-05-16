Consumer Alert: Attorney general warns Georgians of price gouging amid baby formula shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Georgia attorney general issued a warning Monday afternoon, urging consumers to beware of price gouging and other scams in response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

“With skyrocketing inflation, record-high gas prices, and now an unprecedented shortage of baby formula made worse by the increasingly dire situation at our southern border, parents across Georgia are understandably frustrated and in need of help,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a prepared statement.

The attorney general’s office writes that some sellers might attempt to charge exorbitant prices for formula and states that scammers could create fake websites or ads offering formula in an attempt to steal people’s money.

An emergency declaration will remain in effect through June 14, according to the news release. While in effect, businesses are not permitted to charge more for products and services identified by the governor than they charged before the declaration unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it — plus the retailer’s average markup price applied during the 10 days prior to the declaration.

Ad

Consumers can report scams and suspected price gouging to CPD by calling 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Georgians can also file a complaint online by visiting CPD’s website.