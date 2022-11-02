Life in prison for armed robber who held up Brunswick bank, payday loan business on same day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery for holding up a Brunswick bank and a payday loan business on the same day was sentenced Oct. 28 to life in prison.

Allen Parker pleaded guilty May 23 to charges stemming from two armed robbery incidents on Jan. 16, 2020.

Investigators said Parker was wielding a handgun when he entered First Franklin Financial, a payday loan business on Altama Extension in Brunswick at about 10 a.m. He took money from two employees in the business.

About an hour later on the same day, Parker entered the 5 Star Credit Union on Altama Avenue in Brunswick and robbed a teller at gunpoint.

Parker, a native of Michigan, was a fugitive with outstanding criminal warrants when he robbed the two businesses.

Parker was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on each of the three counts, which will run concurrently with each other. He will not be eligible for parole for 30 years.