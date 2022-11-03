Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Glynn County

Two people were found shot in a car at Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive, Glynn County police say.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A man was killed and a woman was wounded Wednesday in a double shooting in Glynn County, police said.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, a driver flagged down officers in the area of Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She said she and the passenger in her silver sedan had been shot.

The driver was taken to the Brunswick campus of Southeast Georgia Health Systems to be treated for a gunshot wound. The passenger died at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear if the victims were shot inside the vehicle or elsewhere, but police are investigating the circumstances and ask anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or Major Crimes at 912-554-7802.

You can also email tips to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.