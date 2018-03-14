23 arrested in South Georgia drug bust

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in South Georgia announced Wednesday the arrest of 23 people in a multicounty narcotics ring.

Officials said some of those drug dealers were armed.

The Glynn and McIntosh County sheriff's offices, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Justice worked together to take what they called dangerous criminals off the street.

Officials said these men and women were operating in neighborhoods with families and children.

Search warrants served during the roundup turned up 5 kilograms of cocaine, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, more than $60,000 in cash and 41 firearms, including some tactical-style rifles.

"Everyone charged in the indictment is facing drug conspiracy charges that carries not less than 10 years and up to life in prison," said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Eric Hall is wantred in connection with Operation Mr. Morgan's Cash

In addition to the 23 people in custody, police are still looking for Eric Hall, 45. He is known to live in Brunswick, but authorities say could be anywhere by now.

"It does not stop here," Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said. "I’m sure that there’s somebody else out there selling."

2 dozen men and women indicted

JOHN EUGENE OVERCASH, a/k/a “Cowboy,” 52, Brunswick

KENNETH LEON BRADLEY, 50, Brunswick

JEREMY MCINTYRE, 37, Brunswick

RICHARD CARTER, 57, Brunswick

DARRIUS MERRELL, 38, Brunswick

ANDREW JACKSON, a/k/a “Drew,” 34, Orlando

KENEIL KING, 25, Brunswick

JESSICA TABUTEAU, 31, Orlando

TROY CROSBY, 49, Hortense, Ga.

AMY MANSON, 37, Hortense

EDRIN TEMPLE, a/k/a “Pete McCiver,” 39, Darien, Ga. ANTHONY LEWIS, a/k/a “Amp,” 46, Brunswick

JOSEPH SIMMONS, a/k/a “Bug,” 48, Brunswick

TOMMY MURRAY, 50, Brunswick

CLIFTON FOSTER, 64, Brunswick

MARCUS MUNGIN, 33, Brunswick

DANA SMITH, 40, of Brunswick;

CLYDE UNDERWOOD, 58, of Brunswick

SARAH MYRICK, 35, of Brunswick

ERIC HALL, 45, of Brunswick

ANTONIO GIVENS, 46, of Brunswick

DOUG COFFNEY, 45, of Brunswick,

TRAVIS COLLINS, 39, of Brunswick

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.