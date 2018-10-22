2nd suspect in Atlanta-area officer's death shot, killed

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County's police chief said an officer shot and killed a man Monday who was charged in the shooting death of an Atlanta-area police officer over the weekend.

Chief Butch Ayers said 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard was fatally shot after officers found him in a shed behind a home. Maynard faced charges of aggravated assault and felony murder in the Saturday afternoon shooting of Officer Antwan Toney.

The officer was shot and killed near a middle school about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta in the Snellville area when Toney was responding to a report of a suspicious car parked near the school.

Police have said 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was in the car with Maynard when the shots were fired and was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was charged with aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at an officer during the chase after Toney was shot.

Gwinnett County Police Department photo of Officer Antwan Toney

Visitation and funeral services are set to be held this week for a police officer who was fatally shot over the weekend northeast of Atlanta.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced that visitation will be held Tuesday and a funeral Wednesday for Officer Antwan Toney.

The visitation hours are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville.

Toney died after he was shot Saturday while checking on a suspicious vehicle near a school in the Snellville area.

