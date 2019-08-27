3 firefighters injured in Savannah apartment fire

WSAV-TV photo

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Three firefighters are recovering after suffering injuries in a coastal Georgia apartment fire.

Local news outlets report three Chatham County firefighters were taken to hospitals after a Saturday blaze at a Savannah apartment complex.

One firefighter was injured when a roof collapsed, while two others were burned. One was taken to a burn center in Augusta with third-degree burns and underwent surgery on Sunday. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The American Red Cross says a total of 11 families, including 13 adults and 17 children, were displaced from the Liberty Oaks apartment complex. The organization is providing emergency assistance.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns says lightning struck the apartment building during a thunderstorm, sparking the blaze.

