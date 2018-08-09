3 Glynn County residents arrested after guns, drugs seized at home

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three Glynn County residents after seizing guns, drugs and stolen property from a home, authorities said.

Charles Walrath, 47, Airica Petters, 39, and Lauren Hinson, 19, all were taken into custody after the G-B NET executed a search warrant on Broccoli Drive in the Touchstone Ridge subdivision.

Investigators said they seized nine guns, one of which was reported stolen; a large amount of methamphetamine; and other items suspected to have been stolen.

Walrath is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a sawed off shotgun, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of sale of methamphetamine.

Petters is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Hinson is charged with one count of theft of receiving stolen property.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

