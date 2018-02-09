1 of 3 officers shot in north Georgia neighborhood has died

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Three police officers were shot and a suspect is dead after a shooting Friday inside a home in Locust Grove, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood of the city which is just off Interstate 75, between Atlanta and Macon.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer announced that two deputies and one Locust Grove officer were shot. All three were taken to area hospitals, where the police officer died.

Police said the shooter was killed and they were not looking for anyone else. The sheriff said the officers were at the house to serve a search warrant on the man, who has not been named.

Three children were brought out of a house in the area that was surrounded by evidence tape and taken to a neighboring residence, WSB-TV reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told WAGA-TV its agents were responding to the scene.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. They turned away people who don't live in the neighborhood. As a precaution, Locust Grove Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown.

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.