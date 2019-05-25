3 prisoners recaptured after escape at Georgia truck stop

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. - Three prisoners who escaped from a transport van at a Georgia truck stop Thursday night were recaptured Friday morning about 20 miles away.

News outlets report police found Sean Henley and Hope Rogers hiding in a trash bin outside an apartment complex in Hinesville. They were being taken from Florida to Chester County, Tennessee, where Rogers faces theft charges and Henley is charged with violating his probation. Captured nearby was Tabitha Cox, who faces drug charges.

Stewart Cottingham of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force says the three prisoners were riding shackled in a private transport van when they ran as the driver was refueling at the TA truck stop on Interstate 95 and Highway 17, south of Savannah. WSAV-TV reported they were not wearing prison uniforms and ran while using the bathroom.

With the help of a helicoper and Georgia State Patrol K-9s, the prisoners were found about 20 miles from the truck stop where they fled.

