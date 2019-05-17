3 years after account's death, feds seize $5.6 million, 2 cars

The Secret Service has seized about $5.6 million and two cars from a Camden County accountant who died in a 2016 boating accident in Georgia.

The federal complaint alleges that Raymond Hutchins stole $12 million through wire fraud and money-lending schemes from three of his clients.

The CL Baker Trust lost $6.5 million, the Wallace Joint Trust lost $2.6 million and the RL Kirk Trust lost $2.8 million.

Hutchins was 58 years old when he and his wife Laura drowned in St Andrews Sound after their pontoon boat capsized, apparently during a thunderstorm.

It’s unclear if the Secret Service will return the assets it seized to the three trust funds.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.