4 dead, 4 injured in Albany mobile home fire

ALBANY, Ga. - A woman three of her great-grandchildren died and four other children were injured Monday night in a mobile home fire in south Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said 68-year-old Rosemary Davis and children ages 1, 2 and 6 died from smoke inhalation. WALB-TV reported that three of the four children injured -- all under 9 years old -- were taken to a burn unit at an Augusta hospital and one was taken to an Albany hospital.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. at the Dunes Mobile Home Park. Firefighters were spent several hours extinguishing the flames and pulling victims from the burned-out home.

Albany Fire Department Investigator Sam Harris says the trailer received “extensive damage” from the fire. Officials say the child death task force is assisting in the investigation.

