Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

DECATUR, Tn. - The US Geological Survey confirmed a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the center of Decatur, Tennessee.

The rattles were felt by people across Northeast Georgia and Tennessee who reported they were woken up by the quake.

The light earthquake occurred early Wednesday morning about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur.

About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.

There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.

