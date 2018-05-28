7 charged with vandalizing Kings Bay sub base released on bond

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Seven members of a group called Kings Bay Plowshares who were arrested April 5 after authorities said they slipped onto the Kings Bay Submarine Base and vandalized some signs have been released on bond.

The seven Catholic activists were each given $50,000 bond, and each posted it May 7, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

A news release on the Kings Bay Plowshares Facebook page said the group got onto the St. Marys base, carrying hammers and "baby bottles of their own blood."

Kings Bay public affairs office spokesman Scott Bassett said no personnel or facilities were ever threatened but said the base's security measures were being reviewed after the protesters were able to sneak onto the base.

The group, which is opposed to nuclear weapons and advocates active resistance to war, tried to "convert weapons of mass destruction," the release said.

King's Bay is the Navy's Atlantic Ocean Trident port with six ballistic missile subs and two guided missile subs.

The group's Facebook post said the men and women divided up and went to the administration building, the D5 Missile monument installation and the nuclear weapons storage bunkers with crime scene tape, hammers and banners reading:

"The ultimate logic of racism is genocide" -- Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.)

"The ultimate logic of Trident is omnicide"

"Nuclear weapons: illegal -- immoral."

ACTIVISTS' PHOTOS: 'Plowshares' protest, vandalism at Kings Bay

The activists, who were charged with trespassing, conspiracy and defacing government property, are:

Clare Grady, 59, Ithaca, New York

Martha Hennessey, 62, Perkinsville, Vermont

Carmen Trotta, 55, New York City

Elizabeth McAlister, 78, Baltimore

Patrick O’Neil, 61, Garner, North Carolina

Mark Corville, 55, New Haven, Connecticut

Stephen Kelly, 69, Los Gatos, California

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.