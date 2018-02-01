7 Georgia lawmakers OK after Virginia train crash

ATLANTA - Seven Georgia members of Congress were on board a train that crashed on its way to a GOP retreat in West Virginia, but none of the state's politicians suffered any serious injuries during the fatal wreck.

The Associated Press has confirmed that Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Karen Handel, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk and Austin Scott were all on the chartered train when it hit a garbage truck Wednesday morning in central Virginia. The state's other three GOP congressmen were not on board, nor were Sens. Johnny Isakson or David Perdue.

The White House says one person was killed and one person seriously injured due to the collision.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

