Abortion, airport take center stage at Georgia legislature

ATLANTA - Georgia’s legislature hit a critical deadline Thursday: Crossover Day. It’s a legislative deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the session.

Here’s a look at some of the action at the Georgia Capitol:

ABORTION LAW

Georgia House Democrats are opposing a bill that would outlaw abortions after a heartbeat can be detected.

Some Democratic lawmakers handed out wire hangers Thursday, in reference to unsafe home abortions.

During a state Capitol news conference, advocates and lawmakers criticized the measure for “playing politics with women’s bodies.”

One doctor spoke about working with patients who tried to self-induce abortions.

Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said she’s more than four months pregnant. Her decision to give birth was between her and her family and she said that’s how it should be.

Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed it, encouraging the House to pass the measure in a midday statement. He has previously pledged to sign some of the toughest abortion laws in the country.

AIRPORT TAKEOVER

A plan for the state to take over control of Atlanta’s airport has passed the Georgia Senate, despite vociferous opposition from Atlanta officials.

The legislation, introduced by Republican state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson, would create the Georgia Major Airport Authority, a board appointed by state officials to oversee operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

While introducing the bill on the Senate floor, Jones called the airport an “economic engine for the entire state.” He said state control is needed because of past corruption issues in the procurement process, which he called an “embarrassment to the state” as a whole.

The airport is currently owned and operated by the city.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has come out strongly against the proposal, calling it “theft” from the people of Atlanta.

Critics of the plan say the procurement issues involved past administrations and that Bottoms, who assumed office last year, has taken steps to reform the process.

In a statement emailed Thursday, Bottoms said the legislation “could destroy what has been a productive, cooperative relationship with the State of Georgia.”

An amendment added in committee would give the city until July 1, 2020, to come up with a “joint governance plan” agreed to by the city and state legislature to avoid a full takeover.

The bill will now go to the House for consideration.

