Accidental 911 call during drug deal lands Georgia man in jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A man is in jail after he called 911 during a drug deal, WALB reports.

Lowndes County police received a call on Friday from a cell phone. No one said hello, but the emergency dispatchers could hear people on the other end of the line, and they were talking about a possible narcotics transaction, WALB reported.

They used the phone’s GPS location to determine that the caller was in a nearby shopping center. That's where they found 21-year-old Colby Barlow. They told Barlow that his discussion was heard over the phone, and then searched his vehicle.

They found 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine and a firearm, as well as 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine on his person. A total of 6.8 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $680 was recovered in the case.

Barlow was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

