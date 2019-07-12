Mom charged with murder after boy found unconscious in her lap dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a 5-year-old boy's death earlier this week was determined to result from abuse, the Camden County Sheriff's Office arrested the child's mother on a charge of murder and her boyfriend was charged with making false statements.

The Sheriff's Office said Maria Miranda Alas, from El Salvidor, and her boyfriend flagged down a deputy Monday in Kingsland and communicated through broken English that the boy in her lap was unconscious. The couple was escorted to Camden Medical Center.

As the child's condition worsened, he was flown by air ambulance to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, where the boy died.

After the medical examiner ruled the child's death resulted from abuse, the Sheriff's Office, Kingsland police and Naval Criminal Investigate Service, Alas, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of cruelty to a child and murder.

Her companion, Max Mejia Meza, 23, was arrested an charged with making false statements and writings. Both remain in the Camden County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

Authorities said Arias was living in Kingsland and noted that the NCIS contributed to the investigation even though neither of those arrested ever served in the military.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.