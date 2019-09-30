After more than century, Waycross Journal-Herald prints final newspaper

Michael Rivera via Wikimedia Commons

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A family-owned newspaper in south Georgia is closing after more than a century in publication.

Waycross Journal-Herald Publisher Roger Williams said the newspaper was printing its final edition Monday. Williams said sagging revenues left himself, his two siblings and other stockholders at risk of exhausting their personal finances if they kept the paper open.

"I hate it, but we didn't have any recourse," Williams told The Brunswick News.

He said he announced the closing to the newspaper's staff Friday. He said the family had tried unsuccessfully to sell the Journal-Herald.

The Waycross newspaper has been in Williams' family since his grandfather, Jack Williams Sr., bought it in 1916. Roger Williams has served as publisher for 27 years. His brother, Jack Williams III, is the paper's longtime editor.

