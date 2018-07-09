Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, car fire in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Camden County deputies have arrested a Jacksonville man after a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a man driving a Chrysler 200, and the driver stopped momentarily then fled southbound on I-95, reaching speeds of 140 mph.

Stop sticks were used, and the driver pulled into the median and hit a guardrail. The car caught fire and the driver fled on foot, according to police.

Deputies said they caught the driver as he reached the woods off the interstate, and found a stolen handgun during the arrest.

Devon Lenard Roberts, 30, of Jacksonville is charged with several traffic violations, including speeding, fleeing to elude and reckless driving.

Roberts has also been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a firearm by a felon and numerous other crimes.

Roberts is also wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on suspicion of armed robbery.

He's being held in the Camden County Jail.

The Kingsland Fire Department and Camden County Fire Rescue unit put out the car fire but the vehicle was totally destroyed by the flames.

