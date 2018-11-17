Autopsy shows Valdosta teen suffered blunt force trauma

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A third autopsy reveals the death of a Valdosta teenager, who was in a rolled up gym mat, was not accidental.

According to the report, 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson's death was caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma to his right neck and right thorax.

The most recent report also contradicts the first autopsy done in 2003, which found the cause of death was asphyxiation.

REPORT: Results of Kendrick Johnson's third autopsy

Authorities originally ruled Johnson's death was a freak accident, saying he got stuck upside down in the gym mat and was unable to breathe.

Johnson's parents insisted someone must have killed their son and have pushed to reopen the investigation. His body was exhumed for the third autopsy in June.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.