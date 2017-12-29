Beware: Call about kidnapping likely a scam

WOODBINE, Ga. - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that if someone calls saying a loved one has been kidnapped, it's probably a scam.

Deputies said it happened to a woman over the weekend. She was told to withdraw money from the bank to keep her friend alive. She hung up on the scammers, but they kept calling back.

The Sheriff's Office said if you get a call like this, stay calm, listen for background noises and whether the caller has an accent, then call police.

Deputies say most of these scams originate out of the country, so the caller will usually have a strong accent.

