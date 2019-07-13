Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run near Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon near Brunswick, the Glynn County Police Department said.

According to police, a 33-year-old Glynn County resident was biking north on Habersham Street near Key Drive about 12:45 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north struck him. Police said the driver of the vehicle then took off.

The bicyclist was reportedly taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus Emergency Department in stable condition.

Police said they believe the vehicle that struck the bicyclist was possibly a small GMC or Chevrolet truck or SUV, which will now be missing an aftermarket passenger side mirror.

The Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate the hit-and-run, which was the second in a week in Glynn County.

Early Saturday, a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on St. Simons Island. Police said they made an arrest in that case.

Anyone with information about Friday's crash is asked to call police at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.

