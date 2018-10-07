Bill would allow Georgia restaurants to serve alcohol earlier on Sundays

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - The Georgia Restaurant Association is working with lawmakers to pass a measure known as the Brunch bill. The law would allow restaurants to start selling alcohol at 11 a.m. instead of waiting until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, all alcohol sales are prohibited before 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. Many people in St. Simons Island say they are hopeing the bill passes. Supporters of the bill include Melissa Wellford, owner of the Sandcastle Cafe and Grill, a community favorite for the last 30 years.

"People really want mimosas on Sunday mornings, and we can’t do it," said Wellford.

She said her customers would prefer the earlier time for the sale of alcohol.

"Sometimes they will sit here and wait. They will call first thing Sunday morning asking when they can get mimosas or bloody marys. We say 12:30, and they come at 12 and wait 30 minutes," Wellford said.

"I think it would be a win-win for everyone. It would generate money for small businesses and also generate tax income for the county."

Some people did oppose the bill,but didn't elaborate on their reasons for opposition. Others in favor of the Brunch bill spoke out.

"I would be for it, visiting here from Pennsylvania, that would be nice for people to have the option to have alcohol at 11 instead of waiting until 12:30," said a tourist.

The state legislature passed the bill this spring. Cities and counties need to pass an ordinance to place it on the ballot.

Dozens did and Glynn County and the city of Brunswick each have the question on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Still, not everyone is in favor of the referendum. Some people including lawmakers have said they will vote no.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.