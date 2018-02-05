Army captain's body brought home to Brunswick after fatal crash in Germany

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick-native U.S. Army captain who was killed in a car accident nearly two weeks ago in Germany, where he was stationed, will be laid to rest in his hometown on Saturday.

Capt. Mathew Benasuly leaves behind a wife and three young children.

His loved ones are encouraging those from their community who would like to honor Benasuly's service to line U.S. 17 in Brunswick on Tuesday as the funeral coach and family limo pass.

They’re asked to arrive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the time could fluctuate due to traffic and other circumstances, family members said.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to bring signs and American flags to hold up in the salute line, which will begin at the base of the Sidney Lanier Bridge and will continue down Highway 17, ending at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home at 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

Benasuly's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Following the funeral, the family said, there will be a full military honors internment at Palmetto Cemetery.

The family is asking that a donation be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.

Benasuly was assigned to the California Army National Guard after completing the Infantry Officer Basic Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Throughout his career, he was assigned to numerous staff and leadership assignments within the California Army National Guard and the Georgia Army National Guard.

Benasuly deployed in 2017 to Wiesbaden, Germany, where he was assigned to U.S. Army Europe G3 Future Operations.

Details of the crash that killed Benasuly were not available.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Benasuly's family with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/3kjtu60.

