Brunswick man sentenced for selling cocaine near elementary school

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 41-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for selling cocaine from a home located across the street from a Brunswick elementary school, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia announced Friday.

A judge sentenced Melvin Walker Jr., also known as “Big Country,” of Brunswick, to serve 140 months in prison and then three years of court supervision following his release.

In February 2017, prosecutors said, a federal grand jury indicted Walker and a few conspirators for selling powder and crack cocaine in Brunswick. According to evidence outlined in court filings and in court, Walker sold cocaine and crack cocaine from his trap house located across the street from Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.

Walker has a 20-year criminal history, including convictions for drug crimes and violent crimes.

Prosecutors said he was known to carry a firearm during drug deals.

According to prosecutors, Walker was the last person to be sentenced in the case. Kendall Jackson, Kenneth Brown, and Andrew King, all of Brunswick, were previously convicted and sentenced to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

