Brunswick police connect 2 violent crimes to 1 man

An armed home invasion at an apartment on Albany Street on Jan. 30 and the shooting of a man as he sat in a car on Cleburne Street on Feb. 5 have been connected by an arrest, according to Brunswick police.

In the first incident, police said two men, one armed with a handgun, entered the Glynn Villa Apartments and held up the occupants at gunpoint. Police arrested Harrison Gibbons Jr., 19, and charged him with home invasion, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault.

A week later, police investigated a shooting after Spencer Morris, 25, arrived at Southeast Georgia Health Systems with a gunshot wound to his arm. Morris told officers an unknown man approached from the back of a car he in was in and that man demanded money. Police said the man fired a shot into the vehicle as Morris attempted to drive away The gunmen fled on foot.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Deandra Fairley, 25, of Brunswick, who was also identified as the second man in the previous home invasion. Fairley was arrested on Friday, and charged with party to a crime of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm. Fairley was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information of these cases should contact Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Detective Tim Taylor at 912-279-2606.



