Brunswick teen charged with selling weed

The Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested 18-year-old Victor McDaniel Monday at the intersection of New Jesup Highway and Community Road.

McDaniel was charged with five counts of sale of marijuana and investigators also seized a handgun. Authorities said another handgun and marijuana had previously been seized as part of this investigation.

In addition to the marijuana sales charges, McDaniel was also charged with one count of use of communication facility in committing a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Anyone with information about McDaniel’s distribution of drugs or any illegal narcotics distributions in Glynn County is asked to call the G-B NET at 912-554-7550 or Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.