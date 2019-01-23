Brunswick utility may differ bills for fed workers during shutdown

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Georgia utility commissioner says he’d like his county water and sewer group to consider deferring bill payments for federal employees until the shutdown ends.

The Brunswick News reported Tuesday that Robert Duncan says he’d like the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to consider deferring the bills and not applying late fees. Duncan says “a number” of federal workers in the community are being significantly impacted by the partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The newspaper reports the more than 30-day shutdown has rippled through the community and also negatively impacted local businesses.

Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed says the commission should do something to help the workers, but couldn’t say what’s within the commission’s power.

