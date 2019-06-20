Brunswick woman bit by rattlesnake while gardening dies

Facebook photo

WAVERLY, Ga. - A Brunswick woman who suffered an allergic reaction after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while gardening last month has died.

News outlets report 62-year-old Priscilla Meridith had a been in a medically induced coma she never woke up from. Meridith’s family said she suffered the heart attack and organ failure while she was hospitalized. She died last week.

Relatives say Meridith wasn’t given anti-venom while treated at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, as hospital staff said Meridith was allergic. The hospital’s emergency medical director, Dr. Mohsen Aklaghi, said staff followed Georgia Poison Control recommendations.

Poison Control Managing Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez said that allergic patients can still be given antivenom if they’re “good candidates” based factors including medical history and vital signs.

