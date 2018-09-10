Brunswick woman found dead in pond

A Brunswick woman was found dead Sunday night in a pond near the campus of the Coastal College of Georgia, according to Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Kingsland Office.

Tabahari Newberry, 22, was not a student at the college. He body was recovered by an officer the college about 11 p.m. and taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Savannah for an autopsy.

The GBI said the investigation into her death is ongoing.

"The College of Coastal Georgia family joins our local community in mourning this loss," said a statement issued by the college. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

