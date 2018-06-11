Camden County offers free health screenings for students next month

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Camden County students will have a chance to get free health screenings next month at the county health department ahead of the new school year.

The screenings, which are required for new students in Georgia, typically cost $30.

The department is offering free vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings on two days in July. It's not necessary to make an appointment.

The free screenings are being offered at two locations on different days:

1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 24

Camden County Health Department

1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine

1-4 p.m. Thursday, July 26

Camden County Health Department

905 Dilworth St., St. Marys

Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Immunization services will also be available at regular cost and most insurances are accepted.

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time -- no matter what the grade level -- must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives.

In addition, children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year).

For additional information, call the Camden County Health Department at 912-576-3040 (Woodbine) or 912-882-2072 (St. Marys).

