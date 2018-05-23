2 men facing felony sex charges in unrelated cases

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Two men have been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on felony sex charges in separate cases.

According to one indictment, Burton Daniel Bailey, of Seattle, was indicted on one count of rape and two counts of child molestation.

A judge ordered that Bailey be held without bond until charges against him are dropped.

Details of the case have not been released.

According to the second indictment obtained by News4Jax, Kevin Floyd Hoffman, of Yulee, Florida, was indicted on two counts of obscene internet communication with a minor and one count of enticing a child.

Hoffman was also denied bond. Details about the case have also not been released.

The Camden County public information officer confirmed to News4Jax that the cases are not related, and neither indictment was the result of an organized sex sting operation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.