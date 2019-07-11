Authorities warn of Google calendar spoofing scam

© LAKANA

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Do you use Google's free calendar service to schedule events? If you do, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is warning you to be on the lookout for fake notifications.

The Sheriff’s Office said scammers are using unsolicited Google Calendar notifications to trick you into clicking links so they can steal your information on your computer.

Here is how it works: Scammers send a realistic-looking Google Calendar invitation complete with a meeting topic and location information. Some even claim that you are entitled to a cash payment.

The event details have a link urging you to click "see more information."

The link appears to take you to a Google website, but if you click the link your computer could be infected or your bank account information could be stolen.

Authorities are reminding you to never click links in emails or in calendar notifications that you were not expecting. If you receive a notification that you are expecting, take the extra measure to confirm whether the sender is legitimate by calling.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Delete suspicious emails.

