Camden County breaks ground on new fire station

From left: Capt. Lisa Boyett, Capt. Christopher Williams, Chief Terry Smith, Firefighter Joseph Gregory, Firefighter Duante Belton, Assistant Chief Charles Lowther, Jeff Bors of Roberts Civil Engineering and Camden County District 1…

WOODBINE, GA. - The Camden County Board of Commissioners broke ground on a new fire station Wednesday.

Fire Station 18 will be located in the Tarboro area of northwestern Camden County. It will replace the existing fire station, adjacent to Mary B. Smart Park on New Post Road in White Oak.

“We are excited to bring a new fire station to the Tarboro community,” said District 1 Commissioner Lannie Brant. “This is something for the local residents to be very proud of as Camden County strives to continuously improve facilities and services offered to our residents.”

In addition to three apparatus bays, the new Fire Station 18 will feature a public area to serve as a voting precinct.

The $491,955 project will be paid for with SPLOST VII funds and is expected to be completed in May 2019.

Due to construction, visitors to Mary B. Smart Park should park in the existing Fire Station 18 parking lot.

