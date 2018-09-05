Camden County commissioners approve property tax cut

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The Camden County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a rollback of the county’s property tax rate at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The property tax cut gives most homeowners a break on their 2018 tax bill, according to the county.

Tuesday night's vote confirms the Board of Commissioners intent to lower the millage rate in the area by 4 percent, from 13.94 to the new rate of 13.405 mills. It’s a decrease the county said can make a difference in the long run.

Camden County leaders said an increase in property values is one of the reasons why they're able to move forward with lowering the millage rate, which is the percentage homeowners pay on property taxes.

Here's how millage rates work:

For taxes, a property is assessed at 40 percent of its appraised value.

A homestead exemption would then be subtracted for people who claim Camden County as their home.

If your home is $200,000, for example, with a homestead exemption:

It is actually assessed at a value of $76,000.

Since 1 mill is a 1 percent tax on every $1,000 of value, a rollback of 0.535 would drop taxes by about $41 on a $200,000 home.

Camden County also has a property tax freeze.

In short, even though values are going up, assessments are not. The county said this is why nearly everyone who lives in the county will get a break on taxes.

The county said this rollback will not affect county services. The millage rate will take effect the first week of December.

