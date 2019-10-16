Camden County Fire Rescue adds $1 million in upgrades

WOODBINE, Ga. - Camden County Fire Rescue announced $1 million in upgrades on Wednesday that includes a new fire engine and a new $600,000 fire house.

The upgrades were made possible in-part through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to a press release from Camden County.

"I am thankful for the leadership of the Camden County Board of Commissioners for their continued investment in public safety and in Camden County Fire Rescue," said Fire Chief Terry Smith. "We are excited to announce the new engine, generators, and Firehouse 18 as examples of our continued commitment to first-rate fire service for the citizens of Camden County."

A 2019 E-ONE Rescue Pumper, Engine 12, will serve citizens in the Mush Bluff area of eastern Camden County at Firehouse 12 and is the third new engine in the last three years for CCFR. The $287,985 engine was paid with Impact Fees and through the unincorporated fund, according to the county.

The Camden County Board of Commissioners has received $190,216 to provide six new fixed generators at firehouses throughout unincorporated Camden County.

With a local match of $33,568, these fixed generators seek to ensure continuity of critical fire services to the community in the event of prolonged power outages.

Fire Rescue is holding an open house for the new firehouse at 435 New Post Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

