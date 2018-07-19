Camden County seeking applicants for Board of Elections

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The Camden County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to serve on the recently created Camden County Board of Elections and Registration.

The board is comprised of five members, one from each district, who are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

The board will have the powers, duties and responsibilities to elect the superintendent of Camden County, the municipal election superintendent of the City of Kingsland, the City of St. Mary’s, the City of Woodbine, and the Board of Registrars of Camden County.

Qualifications for applicants include the following:

Must be at least 21 years of age

Must be registered to vote in Camden County

Must reside in the district they represent in Camden County

Knowledge of federal, state and local election laws

Ability to serve an initial two or four-year term

Ability to actively participate in the role of Camden County Board Registration

Ability to attend monthly scheduled meetings

Ability to travel to voting precincts before, during and after elections

Must be able to successfully complete the Georgia Election Official Certification Program and become certified in elections administration.

No person who holds elective public office or qualifies as a candidate for such office shall be eligible to serve as a member of the board during the term of that office.

Since this is the initial organization of the Board of Elections and Registration, appointees from

Districts 1 and 3 will serve a two-year term. To provide for staggered reappointment dates,

appointees from Districts 2, 4, and 5 will serve an initial four-year term. After these initial

appointments end, all members will serve four-year terms. Appointees must reside in the

District that they represent.

Qualified applicants should submit their intent to serve to the Board of County Commissioners

office via the county website, www.camdencountyga.gov, featured on the homepage under

Services, Online Forms, Citizen Board Application Form.

If you have any questions, please contact the Deputy County Administrator, Shawn Boatright, at

912-510-4306 or via email at sboatright@co.camden.ga.us

