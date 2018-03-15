Camden County student charged with lighting firecracker after walkout

CAMDEN - A Camden County High School student is facing charges after school officials said he lit a firecracker Wednesday afternoon as students were ending their protest for #NationalWalkoutDay.

The organized walkouts at schools across the U.S. were meant to bring awareness to gun violence in the wake of a South Florida high school mass shooting that left 17 dead.

As the Camden County High School walkout was ending, a student ignited a firecracker in the school's main hallway at 10:26 a.m. According to school officials, the student responsible was identified after an investigation of the school's video surveillance.

Reginald Brooks was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat and disrupting school.

School officials contacted parents to let them know about the “disappointing” incident, assuring them that it was only one firecracker and administrators and faculty responded immediately.

“As with any incident such as this, our first responsibility is to the safety of our students and staff,” officials said in a voice message to parents. “Please discuss this incident with your student and remind them of the seriousness of this act.”

Officials said that they will be “conducting random interventions” for school safety.

