Camden Middle student accused of making verbal threats

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A Southeast Georgia middle school student accused of making verbal threats was taken into custody, according to Camden County Schools.

School officials said the Kingsland Police Department notified administrators Tuesday night that a threat, which involved violence against other students, had been intercepted on social media.

The Police Department, along with the Camden County Sheriff's Office, identified a Camden Middle School student, who admitted to making threats, according to the school district. The student was then taken into custody. It's unclear whether the student is facing charges.

School administrators reminded students of the serious consequences of making threats, and asked parents and community members to report any possible threat.

