Ex-correctional officer charged with sexual exploitation of children

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A correctional officer at the Camden County jail was fired after he was arrested by deputies working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor announced Monday.

Vincent Sanders is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children.

Sanders had been employed since 2011 as a corrections officer.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is in its early stages and more charges could be filed.

